Every club's chances rated as 2022-23 Championship campaign gets under way

Last season’s play-off finalists Huddersfield Town and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley kick off the Football League schedule at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at each club’s chances.

Birmingham City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the runners and riders as 2022-23 Championship season gets under way

New boss John Eustace is Blues’ ninth manager since 2016 and attempts to stabilise the perennial strugglers are still being undermined by ongoing speculation over the future ownership of the club. Squad investment has been nominal, while incomplete major repair works at St Andrew’s remain a bugbear with fans. Prediction: Relegation.

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn flirted with the play-offs last season but are a club in transition after appointing Jon Dahl Tomasson as head coach and Gregg Broughton as director of football. The departures of skipper Darragh Lenihan and on-loan players have left a big hole and others could follow. Recruitment remains key to Rovers’ chances. Prediction: Mid-table.

Blackpool

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley talks to the media during the Burnley FC Press Conference at Barnfield Training Centre on June 24, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Seasiders defied the odds to steer clear of relegation trouble last season after promotion, but could find it tougher second time round. New manager Michael Appleton, back for his second spell in charge following Neil Critchley’s departure, has been forced to be patient in the transfer market in his bid to strengthen. Prediction: Survival after relegation battle.

Bristol City

Season-ticket sales of more than 13,000 in early July are testament to a growing sense of optimism at Ashton Gate. The Robins finished 17th last season, but fans are hoping boss Nigel Pearson laid the foundations for success in his first full campaign in charge. Jason Euell’s arrival as first-team coach has strengthened his hand. Prediction: Mid-table.

Burnley

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End react during the Pre-Season Friendly Match between Preston North End and Leicester City at Deepdale on July 23, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley’s six-year Premier League stay ended in May and a new era must unfold at Turf Moor. Vincent Kompany embarks on his first season as a manager in English football and it remains to be seen how the club respond after a player exodus and a raft of new signings were brought in by the former Belgium and Manchester City defender. Prediction: Play-offs.

Cardiff City

Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan has entrusted manager Steve Morison with another season at the helm after he steered them clear of a relegation fight, but the pressure is on after a summer of heavy recruitment. A play-off challenge is expected, but that will depend on how quickly Morison’s new-look squad can gel. Prediction: Mid-table.

Coventry City

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Michael Appleton, Manager of Blackpool looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Everton at Bloomfield Road on July 24, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Coventry have maintained year-on-year progress under boss Mark Robins after two promotions and last season’s 12th-placed finish. The Sky Blues harboured play-off hopes in mid-April and will be aiming to mount another challenge, but Robins’ task will only get harder unless he can strengthen while retaining his best players. Prediction: Play-off challengers.

Huddersfield Town

One of last season’s biggest surprises after finishing third and falling short in the play-off final, Huddersfield have had to regroup following head coach Carlos Corberan’s shock resignation. Replacement Danny Schofield faces a huge challenge to keep them moving forward, but the Terriers appear to have recruited well again. Prediction: Play-off challengers.

Hull City

Having survived their first season back in the second tier, Hull have reinvested the £17.1million received from Brentford for England Under-21s striker Keane Lewis-Potter in some eye-catching new recruits. Turkish owner Acun Illcali has Premier League aspirations and will hope head coach Shota Arveladze can mount a play-off challenge. Prediction: Mid-table.

Luton Town

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Leam Richardson, Manager of Wigan Athletic celebrates with the League One trophy after their sides victory and promotion to the Championship during the Sky Bet League One match between Shrewsbury Town and Wigan Athletic at Montgomery Waters Meadow on April 30, 2022 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Luton boss Nathan Jones was named Sky Bet Championship manager of the year last season for guiding his side into the play-offs. The Hatters have laid the blueprint for smaller clubs and after more shrewd business in the summer transfer market, Jones will be striving to keep pushing the bar. Prediction: Mid-table.

Middlesbrough

Boro have a serial promotion winner at the helm in Chris Wilder and missed out on a play-off place on the final day last season after he had arrived in November. The former Sheffield United boss, hellbent on a top-flight return, has the club’s full support and subject to more new signings, Boro can challenge for promotion. Prediction: Play-offs.

Millwall

Gary Rowett signed a new contract this month after last season’s play-off hopes ended on the final day. He has led Millwall to eighth, 11th and ninth-placed finishes and with some new additions, including on-loan Leeds defenders Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, the Lions hope to nail a top-six finish. Prediction: Play-off challengers.

Norwich City

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League for the second time in three seasons but the odds are still stacked in their favour for another instant return. Parachute payments have helped Dean Smith retain one of the strongest squads in the Championship and add the likes of Brazilian Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. Prediction: Automatic promotion.

Preston North End

Ryan Lowe steered Preston clear of relegation danger after replacing Frankie McAvoy in December, but he is in the process of rebuilding after releasing 13 players in May. Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady have joined as free agents, but the Lilywhites could struggle in an increasingly competitive division. Prediction: Survival after relegation battlers.

QPR

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia heralded Michael Beale as a “spectacular coach” when appointing him as Mark Warburton’s replacement in June. Beale worked as first-team coach under Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but after choosing to go it alone only time will tell if he can justify the excitement from within Loftus Road. Prediction: Mid-table.

Reading

Paul Ince, named permanent boss after steering Reading clear of the bottom three, must defy the bookmakers’ odds if he is to do so again. Shane Long has returned to the club and Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick has joined on loan, but the Royals lost their way under Ince’s predecessor Veljko Paunovic and are among the favourites for the drop. Prediction: Survival after relegation battle.

Rotherham United

Paul Warne sealed his third promotion in five and a half years as Rotherham boss in April. The Millers bounced straight back to the Championship after relegation for a second time, but Warne has met with frustration in the summer transfer market and faces another huge task to keep them punching above their weight. Prediction: Relegation.

Sheffield United

The Blades’ bid for an immediate top-flight return last season ended in play-off semi-final disappointment, but they will be challenging again under Paul Heckingbottom. More signings are expected after the arrivals of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle, on loan from Manchester City. Prediction: Play-offs.

Stoke City

Stoke have had a major reshuffle this summer. Joe Allen, Tom Ince and Alfie Doughty were among a long list of departures, but the Potters have recruited wisely and Dwight Gayle’s arrival from Newcastle could add a cutting edge as they aim to improve on four consecutive mid-table finishes since top-flight relegation in 2018. Prediction: Mid-table.

Sunderland

Sunderland’s progress under Alex Neil has been impressive and the signings of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, influential in getting them out of League One, appear good business. But there has been little other transfer activity and a mid-table finish may be more realistic for fans dreaming of back-to-back promotions. Prediction: Mid-table.

Swansea City

Russell Martin’s first season in charge ended in a disappointing 15th-placed finish after Swansea were beaten play-off finalists in the previous campaign, but they are geared for another promotion push. After leaving Stoke, Allen has returned to the Liberty Stadium as one of several summer recruits with the aim of ending the Swans’ five-year Premier League exile. Prediction: Play-offs.

Watford

Watford moved swiftly to install Rob Edwards as manager in May following their second Premier League relegation in three seasons. Much depends on how the Hornets react to the likely departures of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, but Edwards, who guided Forest Green to the League Two title, is aiming for back-to-back promotions. Prediction: Automatic promotion.

West Bromwich Albion

Last season was one for West Brom to forget but Steve Bruce, appointed in February, has added John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu to his squad while Daryl Dike’s return to fitness will be a major boost. With more new signings expected, the Baggies boss will target his fifth Premier League promotion as manager. Prediction: Play-offs.

Wigan Athletic