All the Championship transfer talk and gossip

Championship transfer round-up as the new EFL season gets ready for kick-off

The EFL season kicks-off for most clubs today and some transfer business was done in the hours beforehand.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 8:00 am

Activity in the Championship has been modest compared to most windows, although the deadline for business isn't until August 31.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk and activity in the second tier.

1. Baggies midfielder wanted by Stoke

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers is a transfer target for Stoke City. (Stoke Sentinal)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

2. Rams sign trio

Former Huddersfield defender Richard Stearman has signed for Derby after a trial. The Rams have also signed defender Curtis Davies and keeper Ryan Allsop. (Derby official website)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

3. Boro set to sign goalkeeper

Middlesbrough have agreed terms with former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels. (Football Insider)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

4. Tigers get their man

Hull City have signed Matthew Smith on loan from Manchester City. He was on loan at Doncaster last season. (Various)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
EFL
Next Page
Page 1 of 2