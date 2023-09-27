Blackpool named an experienced side for their 3-0 Central League derby victory over Preston North End.
A number of familiar faces were selected for the game at Springfields, including Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley.
Meanwhile, the likes of Doug Tharme, Tashan Oakley Booth and Dominic Thompson also featured.
Dembele scored the opening goal of the game, with his deflected effort beating Tommy Davis in the North End goal.
Ekpiteta doubled the Seasiders’ lead in the second half, after winning an aerial battle at the back post.
Dannen Francis cemented the win with a fantastic finish.
A great switch from Luke Mariette on the left found the midfielder, who cut inside and fired a shot into the top right corner.
Here’s how the senior players performed in the fixture:
1. Andy Lyons- 6
Andy Lyons' afternoon was cut short after a clash of heads towards the end of the first half. He had some bright moments during the opening 45 minutes, but the important thing was for him to build some match fitness. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Marvin Ekpiteta- 7
Marvin Ekpiteta got his goal and defended relatively well against a youthful Preston side. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Dominic Thompson- 6.5
Dominic Thompson was a good outlet down the left side, and made a number of good runs. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Doug Tharme- 7.5
Doug Tharme put in a commanding display and won a number of aerial battles. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Tashan Oakley-Boothe- 6
Tashan Oakley-Boothe continues to build his fitness and did have some positive contributions. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Jake Beesley- 7
Jake Beesley had a few dangerous moments up front. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns