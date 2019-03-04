Premier League rumours: Man Utd to bid £155m for Benfica duo | Manchester United and Liverpool eye Real Madrid midfielder | Man City target Bayern Munich midfielder

Have your say

There are plenty of big money deals rumoured today. Here's all the latest from around the Premier League:

Manchester United and Liverpool both want Real Madrid's 26-year-old midfielder Isco. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool want to sign highly-rated Celta Vigo and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez in a £35m deal after former Reds forward Luis Suarez recommended his compatriot. (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola wants to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara from his previous club Bayern Munich. (Various)

Manchester United will offer £155m to Benfica to sign two of their Portugal internationals - defender Ruben Dias and attacking midfielder Joao Felix. (Various)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar says he is "happy" at the French champions but "any player linked with Real Madrid would feel attracted to play there". (Marca)

Arsenal are interested in Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico or Celtic's Kieran Tierney as a replacement for Spain left-back Nacho Monreal, if the 33-year-old leaves this summer for La Liga champions Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool are still interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, despite interest from Bayern Munich in the 22-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Inter Milan hope to sign Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian for around £9.5m. (Football Italia)

Arsenal want to sign Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang in the summer after failing to secure a loan deal in for the Belgium winger in January. (Daily Express)

Wales winger Gareth Bale's transfer value has dropped to £63m, meaning Real Madrid will make a £30m loss if they sell the 29-year-old in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool still need to find a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left for Barcelona in January 2018, says former Reds defender Jamie Carragher. (Daily Mirror)