Premier League news and rumours: Former Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho set to return to Real Madrid? | Liverpool in hunt to sign Germany striker

Here are the latest headlines and rumours from across the Premier League.

Serie A giants Juventus are considering pairing former boss Antonio Conte with ex-Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo as his assistant. (Tuttosport)

Welsh forward Gareth Bale could stand to lose as much as 70m in salary if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

Highly-rated teenage winger Jadon Sancho is set to snub Manchester United and stay in Germany with Borussia Dortmund next season. (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is confident he will not be sacked before next season and has started making plans for the Blues' pre-season tour. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the Catalan giants are interested in signing Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (SER)

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez says the club should offer manager Rafael Benitez a contract extension right now. (Chronicle)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reject any offer from Real Madrid to take over at the Bernabeu this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is almost 100 per cent certain to return to former club Real Madrid this summer, having left the La Liga giants in 2013 to rejoin Chelsea. (Daily Telegraph)

Real president Florentino Perez considered sacking manager Santiago Solari after their Champions League defeat by Ajax on Tuesday but feels there is no-one capable of leading the team for the rest of the season. (Marca)

Liverpool have contacted RB Leipzig to register their interest in signing Germany striker Timo Werner this summer. (Bild)