News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Predicted League One table: Where Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Leyton Orient and Stevenage will finish

There's plenty of twist and turns yet in League One however the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign has already been predicted.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 25th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

Blackpool are just outside the League One play-off spots right now ahead of their toughest challenge yet, Portsmouth.

The Tangerines travel to Fratton Park this weekend with the task of beating a side that has yet to be beaten in the league. John Mousinho's side are performing well and currently lead the way with 36 points. It will be a clash of two promotion contenders, however right now the Blues look more likely of achieving that feat.

A total of seven places separate the two sides with nine points the difference between first-place Portsmouth and eighth-place Blackpool. Out of the sides relegated from the Championship, it's Blackpool who are performing the best so far with Wigan Athletic and Reading hovering above the relegation zone. The League One top six does have two surprises however and that's Oxford United who are second and Stevenage who are fourth. The U's recently appointed Des Buckingham after Liam Manning's departure whilst serial promotion winner Steve Evans wants to be at it again with his unfancied Boro.

A busy month lies in wait for Blackpool who have seven fixtures to play in three competitions. It's likely to be dougle game weeks for the remainder of 2023, and so rotation will be key. Neil Critchley will be judged on how his team perform and it's imperative they continue their good record against the sides in and around them.

According to our friends at sister website The News, which covers all things Portsmouth, a super-computer has predicted the remainder of the campaign. Flick through to see what the data is saying about Blackpool and their league rivals.

38 points

1. 24th Cheltenham Town

38 points

Photo Sales
45 points

2. 23rd Carlisle United

45 points

Photo Sales
46 points

3. 22nd Port Vale

46 points

Photo Sales
46 points

4. 21st Reading

46 points

Photo Sales
48 points

5. 20th Shrewsbury Town

48 points

Photo Sales
49 points

6. 19th Cambridge United

49 points

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolWigan AthleticLeyton OrientPortsmouthFratton ParkJohn Mousinho