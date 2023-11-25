There's plenty of twist and turns yet in League One however the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign has already been predicted.

Blackpool are just outside the League One play-off spots right now ahead of their toughest challenge yet, Portsmouth.

The Tangerines travel to Fratton Park this weekend with the task of beating a side that has yet to be beaten in the league. John Mousinho's side are performing well and currently lead the way with 36 points. It will be a clash of two promotion contenders, however right now the Blues look more likely of achieving that feat.

A total of seven places separate the two sides with nine points the difference between first-place Portsmouth and eighth-place Blackpool. Out of the sides relegated from the Championship, it's Blackpool who are performing the best so far with Wigan Athletic and Reading hovering above the relegation zone. The League One top six does have two surprises however and that's Oxford United who are second and Stevenage who are fourth. The U's recently appointed Des Buckingham after Liam Manning's departure whilst serial promotion winner Steve Evans wants to be at it again with his unfancied Boro.

A busy month lies in wait for Blackpool who have seven fixtures to play in three competitions. It's likely to be dougle game weeks for the remainder of 2023, and so rotation will be key. Neil Critchley will be judged on how his team perform and it's imperative they continue their good record against the sides in and around them.