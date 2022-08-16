Poulton lead way in West Lancashire League

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The Fylde coast's other top-flight clubs both lost as Jacob Aspinall scored Blackpool Wren Rovers' late consolation in a 2-1 home defeat by Whitehaven and Lytham Town lost 3-0 at Fulwood Amateurs.

Teams in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance are still preparing for the start of their season but photographer Adam Gee was out and about for last weekend's friendlies. Thanks to Adam for this picture from the Golden Eagle v Foxhall game.