Poulton lead way in West Lancashire League
Nick Hepple scored a hat-trick for leaders Poulton in their 6-0 West Lancashire League win over Milnthorpe Corinthians. Luke Noble opened the scoring, with Callum Preece and Billy Loyce also on target.
Richard Allen scored both goals in premier division newcomers Wyre Villa's 2-0 home win over Turton.
Jake Marshall and Reece Young earned Thornton Cleveleys a 2-2 draw at Vickerstown.
The Fylde coast's other top-flight clubs both lost as Jacob Aspinall scored Blackpool Wren Rovers' late consolation in a 2-1 home defeat by Whitehaven and Lytham Town lost 3-0 at Fulwood Amateurs.
Derby action this evening sees Thornton Cleveleys host Poulton, while Wyre Villa welcome Lytham Town (both 7pm).
Teams in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance are still preparing for the start of their season but photographer Adam Gee was out and about for last weekend's friendlies. Thanks to Adam for this picture from the Golden Eagle v Foxhall game.