Portsmouth v Blackpool injury news as nine out and three doubts
Latest injury news ahead of Blackpool's EFL League One clash with Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday, November 25.
Blackpool face one of their most difficult challenges yet as they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their latest EFL League One clash.
The Tangerines played on whilst there was an international break on and they're in good spirits after defeating Shrewsbury Town 4-0 last week. Jake Beesley scored twice, whilst Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes were also on target for Neil Critchley's side. The victory wasn't enough to get them in to the play-offs, but it does get them closer towards their goal.
Portsmouth had their game last week postponed because of international call-ups. Their last game was against Charlton Athletic and that was a 2-2 draw back on November 11. The Blues twice took the lead through Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop but Charlton earned a point after Conor McGrandles 93rd minue equaliser. Portsmouth are unbeaten this season with 36 points from a possible 48, winning 10 games and drawing six.
Saturday's match also offers a possible risk of suspension for James Husband. He must avoid a yellow card to avoid earning a one-game ban which would be served against Northampton Town if branded. If Husband does not get booked, then he can play freely knowing that he will not be in danger of an immediate ban.
Blackpool possess a good head-to-head record against Saturday's opponents. They've won three of their last four matches, and their last defeat to them came on August 2018. Portsmouth haven't beaten Blackpool at their home ground since February 14, 2017.
Ahead of the match, both teams are having to contend with short term, medium and long-term injuries. In Portsmouth's case, one of their players is out for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, which is a major blow given his importance to the side.
Flick through to see which Blackpool and Portsmouth players are unavailable for selection this weekend. Each player will have an explanation from their respective manager.