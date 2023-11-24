Portsmouth v Blackpool injury news as nine out and three doubts

Blackpool face one of their most difficult challenges yet as they face Portsmouth at Fratton Park in their latest EFL League One clash.

The Tangerines played on whilst there was an international break on and they're in good spirits after defeating Shrewsbury Town 4-0 last week. Jake Beesley scored twice, whilst Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes were also on target for Neil Critchley's side. The victory wasn't enough to get them in to the play-offs, but it does get them closer towards their goal.

Portsmouth had their game last week postponed because of international call-ups. Their last game was against Charlton Athletic and that was a 2-2 draw back on November 11. The Blues twice took the lead through Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop but Charlton earned a point after Conor McGrandles 93rd minue equaliser. Portsmouth are unbeaten this season with 36 points from a possible 48, winning 10 games and drawing six.

Saturday's match also offers a possible risk of suspension for James Husband. He must avoid a yellow card to avoid earning a one-game ban which would be served against Northampton Town if branded. If Husband does not get booked, then he can play freely knowing that he will not be in danger of an immediate ban.

Blackpool possess a good head-to-head record against Saturday's opponents. They've won three of their last four matches, and their last defeat to them came on August 2018. Portsmouth haven't beaten Blackpool at their home ground since February 14, 2017.

Ahead of the match, both teams are having to contend with short term, medium and long-term injuries. In Portsmouth's case, one of their players is out for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, which is a major blow given his importance to the side.

Flick through to see which Blackpool and Portsmouth players are unavailable for selection this weekend. Each player will have an explanation from their respective manager.

1 . Kylian Kouassi - out Striker Kylian Kouassi picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month. He's set for a spell on the sidelines.

2 . Kylian Kouassi - out (continued) "Unfortunately Kylian had an injury in training after the game against Bolton," Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained on November 18. "He's going to be missing for a bit of time. It's his hamstring, and he'll be missing for a good few weeks.

3 . Tom Lowery - out He's been out since the first game of the season. He suffered damage to his meniscus against Bristol Rovers, and has been out for several months. He's back training, and an expected return date of December 4 has been pencilled in by John Mousinho.

4 . Tom Lowery - out (continued) John Mousinho said on November 23: "He's not in full training yet, he's dipping in and out of sessions. He probably did about 75 per cent of the last two sessions and will get fully involved in Friday, because that's a lot lighter."

5 . Shayne Lavery - out Shayne Lavery picked up a hamstring injury, and will be out for the coming weeks. He was ruled out of international duty.