News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Port Vale v Blackpool team news - seven out and four doubts

Team news and injury updates ahead of Port Vale v Blackpool in the EFL League One – including an update on Matthew Pennington.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 28th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT

Blackpool have to put their Boxing Day disappointment behind them quickly as they travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale in the EFL League One. The Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to managerless Burton Albion, who claimed their first win in nine games.

It was a big blow for Blackpool, who had been keen to follow up their win over Bristol Rovers last Saturday. The packed out fixture schedule over the festive period however means they have the chance to put it right quickly when they face Port Vale.

The Valiants lost 3-2 to Barnsley on Tuesday with two goals in the last 20 minutes not enough to mount a full comeback. Blackpool remain eighth in the league standings, but the gap between them and the top-six is now seven points, and whatever the result whether it be a win, lose or draw won't see them move a place.

Port Vale are 16th, and should they win they would go as high as 13th. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, they drew 0-0 at Bloomfield Road back in August.

Blackpool's players were afforded Christmas Day off, but are expected to train or play every day this week, because of the short turnaround for fixtures. Several players have been hit with a bug which is going through the squad, and in their last game, Matt Pennington had to be replaced at half-time.

In terms of injury and team news, Blackpool don't have many injuries, but as mentioned illness could rule a few players out. Port Vale have several players with long-term injuries.

He is still nursing a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since November.

1. Shayne Lavery - out

He is still nursing a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since November. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Out since November with a hamstring injury. A return can't be too far off.

2. Kylian Kouassi - out

Out since November with a hamstring injury. A return can't be too far off. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Substituted at half-time in the defeat to Burton Albion. He could be a doubt for Friday given the short turnaround.

3. Matthew Pennington - doubt

Substituted at half-time in the defeat to Burton Albion. He could be a doubt for Friday given the short turnaround. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Neil Critchley said on December 26: "He (Penninton) was just feeling a bit unwell. Jordan Gabriel was the same. "He was among the subs but was feeling unwell in the warm-up so we had to bring Dom Thompson onto the bench.”

4. Matthew Pennington and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel - doubt (continued)

Neil Critchley said on December 26: "He (Penninton) was just feeling a bit unwell. Jordan Gabriel was the same. "He was among the subs but was feeling unwell in the warm-up so we had to bring Dom Thompson onto the bench.” Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Missed the last four match-day squads in the league. Olly Casey replaced Matthew Pennington at half-time, and at the moment, defensive options are becoming stretched.

5. Marvin Ekpiteta - doubt

Missed the last four match-day squads in the league. Olly Casey replaced Matthew Pennington at half-time, and at the moment, defensive options are becoming stretched. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Neil Critchley said on December 26: "He’s ill as well unfortunately,” added Critchley. "He didn’t train on Christmas Eve, so we’re waiting for an update on him. "We’ve got a little bit of illness in the camp which we hope will clear up. "Albie Morgan was struggling last week in the Forest Green game."

6. Marvin Ekpiteta - doubt (continued)

Neil Critchley said on December 26: "He’s ill as well unfortunately,” added Critchley. "He didn’t train on Christmas Eve, so we’re waiting for an update on him. "We’ve got a little bit of illness in the camp which we hope will clear up. "Albie Morgan was struggling last week in the Forest Green game." Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Port ValeBlackpoolLeague OneBarnsleyBristol Rovers