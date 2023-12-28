Port Vale v Blackpool team news - seven out and four doubts

Team news and injury updates ahead of Port Vale v Blackpool in the EFL League One – including an update on Matthew Pennington.

Blackpool have to put their Boxing Day disappointment behind them quickly as they travel to Vale Park to face Port Vale in the EFL League One. The Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to managerless Burton Albion, who claimed their first win in nine games.

It was a big blow for Blackpool, who had been keen to follow up their win over Bristol Rovers last Saturday. The packed out fixture schedule over the festive period however means they have the chance to put it right quickly when they face Port Vale.

The Valiants lost 3-2 to Barnsley on Tuesday with two goals in the last 20 minutes not enough to mount a full comeback. Blackpool remain eighth in the league standings, but the gap between them and the top-six is now seven points, and whatever the result whether it be a win, lose or draw won't see them move a place.

Port Vale are 16th, and should they win they would go as high as 13th. In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, they drew 0-0 at Bloomfield Road back in August.

Blackpool's players were afforded Christmas Day off, but are expected to train or play every day this week, because of the short turnaround for fixtures. Several players have been hit with a bug which is going through the squad, and in their last game, Matt Pennington had to be replaced at half-time.

In terms of injury and team news, Blackpool don't have many injuries, but as mentioned illness could rule a few players out. Port Vale have several players with long-term injuries.

1 . Shayne Lavery - out He is still nursing a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since November. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2 . Kylian Kouassi - out Out since November with a hamstring injury. A return can't be too far off. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3 . Matthew Pennington - doubt Substituted at half-time in the defeat to Burton Albion. He could be a doubt for Friday given the short turnaround. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4 . Matthew Pennington and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel - doubt (continued) Neil Critchley said on December 26: "He (Penninton) was just feeling a bit unwell. Jordan Gabriel was the same. "He was among the subs but was feeling unwell in the warm-up so we had to bring Dom Thompson onto the bench." Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5 . Marvin Ekpiteta - doubt Missed the last four match-day squads in the league. Olly Casey replaced Matthew Pennington at half-time, and at the moment, defensive options are becoming stretched. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd