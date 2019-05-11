Play-off final heartache for AFC Fylde as they suffer Wembley defeat to Salford City

AFC Fylde’s hopes of reaching the Football League for the first time in their history were dashed with a 3-0 defeat by Salford City in the National League play-off final.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe opened the scoring in the 15th minute for Salford, who were roared on by co-owners David Beckham, Phil Neville and Gary Neville at Wembley.

Carl Piergianni doubled Salford's lead after 53 minutes, heading home from a corner, before Ibou Touray sealed the win.

It means another season in non-league for Fylde, whose owner David Haythornwaite wants to achieve Football League status by 2022.

TEAMS

Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Croasdale, Bond (Crawford), Philliskirk, Burke (Haughton), Bradley, Reid (Hardy), Rowe

Salford: Neal, Wiseman, Pond, Touray, Mafuta (Rodney), Piergianni, Hogan, Maynard, Redmond, Whitehead (Shelton), Dieseruvwe (Gaffney)

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance: 8,049