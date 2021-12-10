Paddy Lane signs new Fleetwood Town deal

The 20-year-old will remain at Highbury until the summer of 2024 and the club have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Lane has quickly established himself as a first-team regular since joining Fleetwood from non-league Hyde United on a two-year deal in the summer.

Paddy Lane has been an instant hit at Highbury

He made his debut in the victory at Rotherham United in September, scoring his only goal to date at Cambridge United that month, and has gone on to make 16 appearances for the club, 15 of them in League One.

Lane has also won six caps for Northern Ireland Under-21s.