Paddy Lane of Fleetwood on young player of season shortlist

The 21-year-old was a part-time non-league footballer until he joined Town last summer but has made a magnificent mark in the third tier, quickly establishing himself as a Highbury regular.

Lane has made 35 League One appearances, with five goals and eight assists to his name, and made his senior Northern Ireland debut in last month’s Windsor Park friendly against Hungary.

Contesting the prize with Lane are Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazuna and Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

Paddy Lane is on the League One Young Player of the Season shortlist

Lane is among the numerous young players who have thrived in the Fleetwood first team this season, as injuries to senior players and the faith of head coach Stephen Crainey resulted in many opportunities for the youthful talent at Town.

Crainey’s trust is shared by striker Ellis Harrison, who believes that too much has been made of the tender age of some of his teammates.

Harrison said: “Their age has nothing to do with it. They have been our best players and have been great for us.”

Asked about the part played by senior players in helping the academy graduates to integrate into the squad, Harrison added: “They don’t need any help integrating. You can see what they do and they have been a great help pushing the club forward.