Nottingham Forest Women 1 Fylde Women 0: First defeat of season sees Fylde knocked off top

Jade Arbor scored the only goal for Forest, rounding the keeper on 22 minutes despite Fylde appeals for offside.

Laura Merrin had Fylde’s first attempt on goal in this top of the table clash with a free-kick which flew over the top, while Rose Axten headed wide for Nottingham Forest at the other end.

Fylde Women take to the field for their return to league action at Nottingham Forest

Freya Thomas went close to doubling the lead after confusion in the Fylde defence.

The closest the visitors came to an equaliser before half-time was Hannah Forster’s cheeky lob.

Forest continued to create the more clear-cut chances as Becky Anderson’s free-kick cleared the bar and Arber failed to capitalise on a mix-up in defence.

Savannah Smith’s save kept Fylde’s hopes alive but their late pressure went unrewarded.

Faye McCoy headed over from Jodie Redgrave’s corner and Emily Hollinshead’s effort just cleared the bar as Fylde drew a blank.

The defeat sees Fylde knocked off the top and slip to third, overtaken by Forest (on goal difference) and new leaders Wolves.

Fylde: Smith, Taylor, Forster, Fuller, Holbrook, Merrin, Redgrave, Rowe, Fryer, Hughes, McCoy; subs: Young, Donoghue, Hollinshead, Abbott, Mortimer.