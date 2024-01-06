Nottingham Forest v Blackpool injury and team news - 11 out and 4 doubts

Blackpool hope to repeat their feat of 2023 as they face Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Seasiders have had a long-drawn out process to this stage of the competition which has been shrowded in controversy. Blackpool made easy work of Bromley in the first round but then just a day before their tie with Forest Green Rovers it was postponed because of the League Two side fielding an ineligible player. It was in the week before Christmas that Blackpool beat FGR, and now their reward is a trip to Nottinghamshire.

Last season Blackpool convincingly beat Forest 4-1 at Bloomfield Road thanks to goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates. 12 members of the first-team squad that day are still at the club and Neil Critchley will hope that he can replicate what Michael Appleton and his side did exactly a year-ago to the day.

In regards to team news, the Africa Cup of Nations takes place over the next month, and already players have jetted off to the continent to begin their preparations. A total of six players from the Reds have been called up for AFCON and that leaves Nuno Espirito Santo unable to call upon half a starting XI.

Blackpool had a busy festive period and not everyone has come through unscathed. Several players are working their way back, and could come in contention after missing the last few games. Forest's absentee list is more down to their international call-ups but there are some missing through injury. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Kylian Kouassi - out Suffered a hamstring injury, and has been missing for more than a month. A return shouldn't be too far away however.

Shayne Lavery - out Shayne Lavery is ruled out of the upcoming games due to a hamstring injury. The striker hasn't featured since the FA Cup first round game away to Bromley.

Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery - out (contineud) Neil Critchley said on January 1: "Shayne and Kylian are getting closer. "They've started to join back in with a part of training, but not full training. "We're hoping in the next couple of weeks they'll make a reappearance, if everything goes to plan."

Taiwo Awoniyi - out Forest's 'obvious long-term' absentee, not expected back for several months. Dealing with a groin injury that required surgery.

Kenny Dougall - doubt He hasn't played for Blackpool for the last six games. It's a matter that is being dealt with on a game-by-game basis.