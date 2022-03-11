Fleetwood Town head coach is not expecting any players back for Burton Albion trip

They travel to Burton Albion on Saturday, 3pm, hoping to move further away from the relegation zone.

They currently sit one point above the relegation zone though they do have better goal difference than 21st placed Morecambe and have a game in hand.

To add to their woes, Fleetwood watched Ellis Harrison and Barry Baggley go off injured on Tuesday in the defeat to Sunderland, and will be without Zak Jules who was sent off.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey

Joe Garner is also unavailable for Saturday as he too is suspended following his red card against Wigan Athletic.

“I don't think we've got anyone back for the weekend, injuries are not an excuse story from anyone at this football club and certainly not from me,” Crainey said.

"We don't use it as an excuse. We have top quality players still fit at the club and I've got every confidence in the group of players to get results.

"There are three or four that we're going to leave until the last minute, we can't give any news on that but they're big players for us and we’re going to give them right up until Saturday morning.

"Hopefully they can recover well in the next 24 or 48 hours and can be available for selection to give me a bit of a headache in what team I'm going play. We'll be prepared for a few scenarios.”