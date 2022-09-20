The Bluebirds are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking boss Steve Morison on Sunday afternoon, on the back of the club winning just once in seven Championship games.

The Welsh club were 18th in the division at the time of the ex-Norwich City, Leeds United and Millwall striker’s departure having collected just 11 points from 10 games played this term.

The decision to part company with the 39-year-old followed the 1-0 loss to lowly Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium as Jordan Rhodes’ eighth minute finish made the difference.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Steve Morison manager of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at The Hawthorns on August 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Caretaker boss Mark Hudson, who made 144 league appearances for the South Wales outfit, including a couple in the Premier League, is the early front-runner for the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, former Tangerines and Latics midfielder Michael Flynn has also emerged as a contender. The 41-year-old Welshman was a Second Division title-winner with Wigan Athletic in 2002/03, making 37 appearances for the club. He also played 32 times over two spells for the Seasiders, firstly in 2004 while on loan and again during the 2007/08 campaign.

Gary Rowett, who played 17 times on loan at Bloomfield Road from Everton in 1995, has also been enlisted in the betting, alongside Rotherham United boss Paul Warne, who scored three goals in 36 appearances for the Latics between 1997 and 1999.

Here are the latest odds with SkyBet, which were correct at the time of publication.

WALSALL, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Walsall manager Michael Flynn looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Walsall and Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)