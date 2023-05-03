Garside has spent the past four years coaching in the women’s academy at Manchester City.

Most recently City’s Under-21 head coach, Garside has also worked with the club’s U12s, U14s and U16s during four years at the Etihad.

While developing some of the region’s best young talent for City, Garside has also worked as a coach developer for the FA.

Fylde completed their Women’s FA Northern Premier Division season on Sunday with a 2-1 home win over Boldmere St Michael’s, a fourth win in six games which lifted them to seventh place.

Safety in the third tier of the women’s game was secured under interim boss James Mallett, after Danielle Young stepped down in February.

Former Manchester City forward Young continued to play for the team but made her farewell over the weekend.

AFC Fylde director of football Chris Beech said: “Jack has the challenge of picking up where James Mallett left off. I’m very confident that Jack’s experiences at Manchester City, along with his energy and teaching background, will provide a great platform for the team and players to evolve, learn and progress attacking the 2023/24 season.”