New Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt says there is a "buzz" at Bloomfield Road

Jamie Devitt says there is a "buzz" at Bloomfield Road after he joined Blackpool from Carlisle United.

The midfielder, 28, has left the League Two side on a free transfer and joined the Seasiders on a two-year deal.

Blackpool have an option to extend that deal a further year until the summer of 2022.

Devitt is now battling it out for a starting spot when Bristol Rovers travel to Bloomfield Road on the opening day on the League One season, August 3.

Te Irishman said: “I can't wait to get started. Looking around, and with the buzz that is back and everything, I’m really looking forward to getting going.”

Named Carlisle’s Players’ Player of the Year for the past two seasons, Devitt arrives at Bloomfield Road on the back of a sparkling season.

The midfielder scored 12 and had seven assists in the Cumbrians' 2018/19 League Two season.

It is that goalscoring form which attracted Pool boss Terry McPhillips to he former Hull City trainee.

McPhillips said: "Jamie is a good player, with a good record of scoring and creating goals. We’re getting him at a time when he’s playing his best football and I think he’ll be a great fit for us.”