New AFC Fylde deal for Danny Philliskirk
Danny Philliskirk has signed an improved two-year contract with AFC Fylde.
The 30-year-old midfielder has spent the past three seasons at Mill Farm, having been released by Blackpool .
Two of those three campaigns have been cut short by the pandemic but manager Jim Bentley is delighted to keep Philliskirk on board.
The Coasters boss told the club website: “Danny is a fantastic pro and a top player, so we are really pleased to have agreed terms. He is very low maintenance and gives us a high output week after week, in both training and games.
“He has good experience and knowledge of the game, knows the club inside out and is a player who is well-respected by all at AFC Fylde. We feel as though Danny could easily play up at the next level or two and his ambition matches ours."
Before his two-and-a-half years at Bloomfield Road, Philliskirk made more than 100 EFL appearances for hometown club Oldham Athletic.
He has also played League football with Oxford United, Sheffield United and Coventry City.
