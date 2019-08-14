Nelson 1 AFC Blackpool 2: Fishwick to the fore in first win of season

Two first-half goals secured AFC’s Blackpool’s first win of the North West Counties League season in a match quickly rearranged after falling victim to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

Blackpool were quickly into their stride in east Lancashire and took the lead after four minutes, when Ben Fishwick’s free-kick was headed home by the skipper Danny Pickering.

The visitors continued to dominate proceedings, playing some attractive free-flowing football, and doubled their lead after 27 minutes.

Fishwick scored with a fierce drive from 12 yards, excellent work from Joe Robinson and Jay Thomas sending him clear.

Blackpool were good value for their 2-0 half-time lead and further clear chances before the break.

Nelson pulled one back within two minutes of the restart, Sam Dickinson capitalising on some sloppy play.

The hosts went on all-out attack in search for an equaliser, peppering the Blackpool goal with crosses.

The visitors were relieved to see one effort come back off a post but otherwise Blackpool defended resolutely as Jake Darnell and Fran Donaghy led the way, ably assisted by Alex Cameron, Cameron Gourley and the excellent Steve Betteridge.

The result leaves both clubs with four points from three games in first division north. Blackpool are at home to winless AFC Liverpool on Saturday.