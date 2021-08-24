Neil Critchley hopes for a Kevin Stewart cup comeback but will take no chances with Blackpool midfielder

READ MORE: Grant Ward injury worry for Blackpool.

It had been hinted that Stewart could be involved in Saturday’s Championship fixture at Bournemouth but the 27-year-old has not been seen since picking up an ankle injury in the pre-season match at Manchester City three weeks ago.

Head coach Critchley told The Gazette yesterday: “We’ll make a call tomorrow and hopefully he might be able to play because we have missed his leadership as well as his quality on the pitch.

Kevin Stewart on the ball at Manchester City, where he suffered an ankle injury

“Hopefully he can be involved but you don’t take risks after an ankle ligament injury, and if he isn’t ready for tomorrow we’ll look towards Millwall (on Saturday).”

The former Liverpool and Hull City midfielder, who joined the Seasiders in January, agreed a new two-year deal in the summer.

With a the transfer window closing a week tonight, Critchley could offer no update on possible business dealings but reaffirmed that the club were looking to strengthen their hand.

“We have a week to go and there are one or two (deals) we’d like to do,” he said.

“We are in the process of speaking to clubs and agents and doing our due diligence.

“But sometimes identifying the right players is the easy part and it’s the recruitment which his difficult, but that’s the process.”

It is commonly assumed that a right-back will be among Pool’s top targets following the departures of Ollie Turton and loanee Jordan Gabriel.

Callum Connolly had filled the role so far this term, having played in central roles over the past two seasons at Fleetwood Town on loan from Everton, but Critchley refuted any suggestion that the 23-year-old is a stopgap at right-back.

He explained: “Callum was a full-back when he came through at Everton. People assume he is a centre-half because that is where he has played on loan.

“But you have to know his background and where he played in his formative years and he has been outstanding for us. His strength of character, desire and commitment are all outstanding.