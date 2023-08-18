Neil Critchley discusses Blackpool's start to the season, the visit of Leyton Orient, and the latest on Kyle Joseph

Neil Critchley says it will take time for a shift in mentality to take place at Blackpool.

The Seasiders have picked up five points in their opening three league games, and are yet to concede this season.

A lack of goals have caused frustration in the Tangerines’ last two outings, with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Exeter City and Port Vale respectively.

"I always want more,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"We should’ve won the game the other night. I wasn’t displeased with the performance, we just missed the final bit.

"Our intention of the way we were trying to do it was very good, but we weren’t able to force that goal.

"We still looked like a good team, but as ever we’ve got things to improve on.

"Last season the team conceded far too many goals, and we’ve tried to eradicate that.

"One way of doing that is by keeping the ball- the best form of defence is attack.

"We want to be a possession based team that controls games and scores goals, but that will take time as it’s also a shift in mentality.”

Saturday’s opponents Leyton Orient have endured a tough start to the season and are still waiting to pick up their first point.

"Any team that is managed by Richie Wellens is going to play a certain brand of football,” Critchley added.

"He likes to play attractive, attacking football, and they were very successful at that last season in League Two.

"They had an unbelievable season- scoring goals and winning games.

"They’ve not quite adapted to the division yet. It can just take time to adjust to the speed of the ball, the speed of the way people think, and the speed of the players physically.

"I’m sure at some point that’ll turn in their favour, but hopefully not on Saturday.”

Critchley isn’t expecting to make too many changes from Tuesday’s stalemate with Port Vale.

"It’ll be the same squad as the other night,” he explained.

"Kyle Joseph will be out for a while unfortunately. He’s picked up an injury in training which is not nice because he wants to get going and we all want him back on the pitch.