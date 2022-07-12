Morecambe land former Fleetwood Town and Salford City winger

The former Fleetwood Town and Salford City winger has penned a one-year deal with the Shrimps after featuring in their pre-season matches with Macclesfield and Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in both games, contributing a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw at Macclesfield last weekend.

Hunter joined Fleetwood from Ilkeston in 2015, making 216 appearances in all competitions and scoring 38 times before joining Salford on loan in January 2020.

Ash Hunter has become Morecambe's latest signing Picture: Morecambe FC

He made that move permanent the following July before being released at the end of last season, having featured alongside another of Morecambe’s new recruits in Donald Love.

Hunter, Love, Connor Ripley, Max Melbourne, Farrend Rawson, Caleb Watts and Jake Taylor have all come on board as the Shrimps look to better last season’s 19th place in League One.

Explaining the move, Hunter said: “I came in Thursday and Friday of last week and I really enjoyed myself, so I am buzzing to finally get the deal done.

“Greg (Strong, Morecambe’s head of recruitment) got in contact and asked would I be interested in coming down and training, so I am really grateful for the opportunity from him and the gaffer (Derek Adams) as well.

“I have got to know the lads quite well over the last few days. Playing on Saturday (against Macclesfield FC) helped as well, so it has given me a great confidence boost.

“I have played quite a lot of games in League One and some in the league below, so hopefully I can use that experience and bring in some different qualities.

“It is nice to hear that the manager has tried to sign me before. From speaking to him, he has the same ambition as myself and that was one of the reasons why I signed here.

“I am happy to play wherever I am needed in the team. I have filled in at right-back and left-back during certain points in my career, so anywhere I am needed, I will play.