Middlesbrough 0 Fylde Women 3: Coasters back to winning ways and to top of table

They Coasters bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Nottingham Forest as goals from Jess Holbrook, Amy Hughes and Mel Bartley sealed victory in Teesside.

Fylde made on change as September’s player of the month Emily Hollinshead replaced Sasha Rowe in the starting 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A job well done for Fylde Women at Middlesbrough

Keeper Savannah Smith was called into action early, saving from Boro's Armani Maxwell after only two minutes.

Striker Faye McCoy went close, finding space and shooting just wide, as Fylde settled and took the lead on 17 minutes.

Holbrook steered the ball into the net direct from a corner to make Fylde's early pressure count.

An effort from home captain Rebecca Olley was tipped over by Smith and Fylde doubled their lead on 24 minutes.

Again it came from a corner, Hughes this time finishing a close-range scramble which followed Laura Merrin's expert delivery from the right.

Boro pushed to hit back before the break but Hannah Fryer, Hannah Foster, Olivia Fuller and Alex Taylor made some crucial blocks and at the other end Hollinshead's shot just cleared the bar.

The final chance of the half fell to Jodie Redgrave, who whose sweet volley was palmed away by Rosie Todd.

Bethany Donoghue replaced McCoy up front as Fylde continued to create chances at Bedford Terrace, Hughes firing narrowly wide from Hollinshead's cut-back.

Donoghue hit a post for Fylde before Boro's Jess Foster rifled a shot inches over on 71 minutes.

The visitors brought on fresh legs and Rowe immediately made several important blocks.

Fellow substitute Bartley converted Donoghue's pinpoint cross to complete the scoring on 81 minutes.

Smith made another smart save and saw a late effort rebound off her bar as Fylde secured a clean sheet, going back to the top on goal difference from Wolves.

They hit the road again this Sunday to face Sheffield in the preliminary round of the Women’s National League Cup.

Fylde: Smith, Fryer (Carroll 74), Taylor (Bartley 74), Fuller, Merrin, Redgrave (Mortimer 63), Foster, Holbrook, Hollinshead, McCoy (Donoghue 45), Hughes (Rowe 74).