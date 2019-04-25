Michael Nottingham has mixed feelings on his debut season with Blackpool

Michael Nottingham admits it’s been a mixed debut season for him at Bloomfield Road.

READ MORE: Blackpool assistant Tony Grant compares Matty Virtue to a young Roy Keane



The defender, who joined Blackpool from National League side Salford City at the start of the season, has made 38 appearances this term.

But many of those have come off the bench and the 30-year-old has found himself in and out of the side throughout the campaign.

“It’s been good but there’s also been some bad parts,” Nottingham said of his season.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been everything I thought it would be but it’s still been a positive season for me, definitely.

“It’s not easy to explain but there has been mad parts and good parts.

“I wish I could have played more throughout the season but I’m still happy to get the opportunity and I’m buzzing with the amount of chances I’ve had. I’m still very happy with it.

“Playing with better players week in, week out, you should be improving and that’s something I’m always looking to do.

“I want to stay in the team because I’ve been in and out all season.

“The gaffer knows what I can do but it’s just important for me to keep putting in performances to keep myself in the team.

“I want to end the season on a high, go away and then come back for pre-season and go again.”

Nottingham was handed a start on Easter Monday for the last-gasp 2-1 win against Fleetwood Town, owing to knocks to Ollie Turton and Donervon Daniels.

“These things happen in football with players getting injured and that’s the reason why I’ve got my opportunity,” Nottingham added.

“Because of how competitive it is, it’s important I take these opportunities when they come around to try and keep myself in the team.

“It’s unfortunate for both Ollie and Donervon to get injured but it’s one of those things that happen in the game and after that it’s down to me to keep that spot.”

Pool’s winner against Fleetwood came in the fourth minute of stoppage time via Nathan Delfouneso.

It isn’t the first time the Seasiders have left it late this season, while they’ve also been on the receiving end of some late goals.

“Maybe that’s something we need to work on, scoring earlier on in games to make things easier for ourselves,” Nottingham said.

“But scoring late goals is a positive thing because it shows we don’t give up until the end and we keep going.

“But in an ideal world we’d like to score earlier on and get the job done because that will get us more points in the league.”