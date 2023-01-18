Both of Blackpool’s January recruits started against Watford on Saturday during the 2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.

Rogers, who was making his first start in tangerine, looked dangerous in his number 10 role in the absence of the injured Ian Poveda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Manchester City loanee was also guilty of giving the ball away on occasion and running into blind alleys.

Morgan Rogers (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

As for Bowler, he showed the glimpses of the quality we all know he possesses but again didn’t quite hit top form.

Appleton isn’t worried at all about the attacking duo though, believing it to be only a matter of time until they’re right at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The likes of Morgan and Josh will get sharper with the more match fitness they get,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I thought they were fine against Watford, but they’re clearly slightly below it in terms of sharpness but their actual match fitness looked okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were glad the amount of time we got out of both of them and as I say, I think they will only get better the fitter and sharper they become.

“Those key moments in games where you need a bit of quality, hopefully they can be the ones to unlock the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CJ (Hamilton) looked lively again but you want that final ball to be better. I thought Gaz was a colossus, he caused them all sorts of issues.