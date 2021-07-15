Max Clark: Why Fleetwood meeting with Port Vale didn't feel like a friendly

Town welcomed the Valiants and some of the Cod Army faithful to Poolfoot Farm for the Tuesday afternoon friendly, which was settled by Jordan Rossiter’s header.

The midfielder’s winner came in the second of game’s four 30-minute ‘quarters’.

Max Clark in action for Fleetwood in Tuesday's Poolfoot Farm friendly against Port Vale

That allowed each player to play for an hour, something Clark found important as Simon Grayson’s men look to rediscover their rhythm after the summer break.

The new signing told the Gazette: “I feel good. We obviously had a game on Saturday (a 2-0 win at Radcliffe) and got 45 minutes into our legs, but it was good to get 60 minutes in the week and to build up our fitness.

“It’s always nice to get games in and get the fitness base. It was a good game as well, which was nice.

“You can’t beat the weather at the minute but it’s just good to back out there.

“You can get some games in early doors, get rid of the rust and carry on going.

“It’s important that we get the quality of the opponent and it didn’t feel like a friendly game. Both teams were bang at it.

“I think it’s important that we do this early doors – drumming it into us. When we start the season, we’ll be ready.

Clark delivered the ball for the only goal, his corner met by Rossiter at the near-post.

Clark hopes to provide more moments of quality but feels game time with his teammates is the most important thing at the moment.

“That’s what I’m hoping to deliver for the team,” he said.

“If I can give that quality in those areas, then it can help the team. But the main thing is just being back out there.

“The boys need to mingle together. We’ve had some new lads come in, me as well, and it’s nice to see how the lads play.

“I really enjoyed it and I’m enjoying my time here so far.”

Fleetwood continue their build-up to the season at Rochdale on Saturday (3pm), then head to Scotland for their training camp next Monday.

Fleetwood Town’s Onward Card holders will be able to attend this month’s friendly against Huddersfield Town free of charge.

The Championship Terriers visit Highbury on Tuesday, July 27 (7pm) and chairman Andy Pilley said: “I wanted to thank the supporters for their loyalty over this terribly difficult time.”