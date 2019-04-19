Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Jordan Thompson justifies return as Blackpool suffer Scunthorpe stalemate
Blackpool were made to left to rue a number of missed chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Scunthorpe United today.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10
Made a stunning acrobatic last-minute save to earn Blackpool a point from Lee Novaks glancing header.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Started off well but his afternoon was cut short after just 17 minutes when he was forced off with an injury.
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Suffered a couple of early slips in concentration but otherwise solid. Home side gave him very little to do until late on.
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10
Had little to do defensively against a weak Scunthorpe side but did well to battle on through his hip issues.
