The match started off on the back foot with two quick fire chances from the opposition.

The blues quickly changed their play and kept it together. With a lot of determination in the second half the team passed the ball confidently and created chances resulting in a place in the next round!

Our parents player this week was Luke our team captain and the coaches player of the week was Joseph P