Match report: CN under 9s Blues face FC Rangers Blacks
Saturday morning our under 9 blues were away at FC rangers for a plate game
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match started off on the back foot with two quick fire chances from the opposition.
The blues quickly changed their play and kept it together. With a lot of determination in the second half the team passed the ball confidently and created chances resulting in a place in the next round!
Our parents player this week was Luke our team captain and the coaches player of the week was Joseph P