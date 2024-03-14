Match report: CN under 9s Blues face FC Rangers Blacks

Saturday morning our under 9 blues were away at FC rangers for a plate game
Published 14th Mar 2024
The match started off on the back foot with two quick fire chances from the opposition.

The blues quickly changed their play and kept it together. With a lot of determination in the second half the team passed the ball confidently and created chances resulting in a place in the next round!

Our parents player this week was Luke our team captain and the coaches player of the week was Joseph P

Also a massive well done to our goal scorers Ellison, Luke and Ethan. Congratulations boys such a good turn around deserving the team a place in the next round.