Match report: CN under 10 Cobras face Clifton Hornets

A very rare game at home for the Cobras Saturday morning!
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 14th Mar 2024, 09:51 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A close game was in store and we made it tricky for ourselves by not putting on one of our better performances but still matched Clifton and we scored a couple of excellent goals. The pick of the two was Henry’s jinky burst from midfield, feeding Ellis who carried the ball well and finished superbly.

Jody filled in for us in goal today and put in an excellent shift with some important saves, the best of which won him moment of the match. Henry was everywhere throughout the match, and looked so confident on the ball he got the first goal too and picked up man of the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a tight game, with chances for both teams to take all 3 points but we just lacked a little urgency and composure in parts today. Which we will work on in training.

Many thanks to our sponsors EMB Electrical Ltd.

Related topics:Clifton