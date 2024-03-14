Match report: CN under 10 Cobras face Clifton Hornets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A close game was in store and we made it tricky for ourselves by not putting on one of our better performances but still matched Clifton and we scored a couple of excellent goals. The pick of the two was Henry’s jinky burst from midfield, feeding Ellis who carried the ball well and finished superbly.

Jody filled in for us in goal today and put in an excellent shift with some important saves, the best of which won him moment of the match. Henry was everywhere throughout the match, and looked so confident on the ball he got the first goal too and picked up man of the match.

It was a tight game, with chances for both teams to take all 3 points but we just lacked a little urgency and composure in parts today. Which we will work on in training.