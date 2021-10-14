Martin Baird stands down as AFC Blackpool manager

Baird has been involved with the North West Counties League club for 13 years as player and manager.

The club praised Baird for leaving the club “with spirits at an all-time high” and state that his departure is the result of work commitments.

A club statement reads: “The football club have this week reluctantly accepted the resignation of first team manager Martin Baird.

“Martin informed the club on Saturday evening of his decision that due to increased work commitments with his own business. He was struggling to give the role his full attention it needed.

"Martin’s 13-year stint with the club started as a young player and he’s grown and matured during his time at the club to lead progress on and off the pitch.

"During his time on the pitch he’s won promotion and set high standards amongst his peers.

"Off the pitch, Martin has pushed the club forward with new sponsors, equipment and facilities. On it, he’s created a team which is now pushing towards a top-finish and are in the race for promotion, playing some superb attacking football which has seen attendances increase and spirits around the club at an all-time high.

"Bairdy leaves the club with a legacy and future plans in place that the club will reap the rewards of in years to come. For that we are very grateful.

"We thank Martin for all his hard work and dedication over the years and look forward to seeing his business flourish.

"Plans are already in place to appoint a new manager, with an announcement hopefully due in the next couple of days."

Baird leaves Blackpool well placed in fifth in first division north, though they have lost their last two matches.

They are next in action at home to Bamber Bridge in the first round of the Lancashire Challenge Trophy on Tuesday.