Longridge Town 0 AFC Fylde 5: Trialist's treble in third Coasters win
The hosts threatened early on, when Owen Watkinson brought the ball down on his chest only to volley wide of Ewan Dodgson's left-hand post from 20 yards.
Fylde took the lead on four minutes, when one of four trialists in the Coasters’ line-up pounced on goalkeeper Jordan Gidley’s error to tap into an empty net.
Gidley did better to tip Taelor O’Kane’s close-range header onto a post as Fylde pushed to extend their advantage, with Jack Morris curling an effort just over.
The trialist scored his second from a penalty he won himself on 29 minutes, blasting the ball down the middle.
The Coasters notched their third soon afterwards as Morris drilled his shot into the bottom corner.
Three up at half-time, Fylde looked for more and scored again just beyond the hour, when O’Kane converted a quickly-taken free-kick.
The final goal came on 67 minutes, the scorer heading past Finley to complete his hat-trick from a cross by a fellow trialist.
A trialist thumped the crossbar from 30 yards and Emeka Obi glanced a header just wide from Morris' corner as Fylde saw out their five-star triumph.
Fylde: Dodgson, Riley (Jackson 73), Obi, Lee-Green (Hassan 45), Evans, O’Kane, Trialist (Cookson 73), Morris, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.