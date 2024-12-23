Long distance Preston North End fan completes 10,000 miles this season
Peter Vickers is a Preston North End supporter of 65 years standing. He was born in Freckleton but now lived in Charlton, South London. Since he retired he has been travelling to watch more and more games.
When he arrives at Deepdale on Boxing Day it will be to watch his 23rd consecutive Championship match of the season and this trip will see him complete 10,000 miles of travel this season.
On January 11th he will leave his home, half-a-mile from Charlton's ground, to make the 244-mile journey to Deepdale to watch his beloved Preston North End play Charlton.
He makes all these journeys, usually on his own, and in a wheelchair.