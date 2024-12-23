Long distance Preston North End fan completes 10,000 miles this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peter Vickers is a Preston North End supporter of 65 years standing. He was born in Freckleton but now lived in Charlton, South London. Since he retired he has been travelling to watch more and more games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he arrives at Deepdale on Boxing Day it will be to watch his 23rd consecutive Championship match of the season and this trip will see him complete 10,000 miles of travel this season.

On January 11th he will leave his home, half-a-mile from Charlton's ground, to make the 244-mile journey to Deepdale to watch his beloved Preston North End play Charlton.

He makes all these journeys, usually on his own, and in a wheelchair.