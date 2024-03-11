Poolfoot Farm in Thornton to host biggest Euro 2024 fan zone on the Fylde coast
The location of the Fylde coast's biggest Euro 2024 fan zone has been revealed.
Poolfoot Farm in Thornton has announced it will be hosting the largest outdoor England Euro Fanzone on the Fylde Coast on Sunday, June 16.
The event promises to be an "electrifying experience for football enthusiasts of all ages."
Event Partner Alex Huckerby said: "We're thrilled to bring the Fylde Coast's largest outdoor England Euro Fanzone to Poolfoot farm, offering an unparalleled experience for football fans.
"With an impressive lineup of activities and personalities, we're set to create memories that will resonate long after the final whistle."
The event will boast an array of attractions, including two outdoor screens, a huge outdoor bar and tantalizing street food vendors.
There will also be a variety of singers as well the presence of England legends including John Barnes, David James and Neil Razor.
Taking charge of the proceedings, renowned DJ and Host, Jason Fubar, will keep the energy levels soaring with his signature beats and engaging banter.
Families are also invited to revel in the festivities, with a dedicated Family Zone and VIP area.
Tickets for the event start from just £11.25 and include a drink on arrival.
With limited availability, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Click HERE to book your tickets.