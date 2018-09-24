Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Late agony for Poulton, Alliance update

An injury-time goal condemned Poulton to their third defeat of the season in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

They looked to be heading for a draw against Euxton Villa after Nick Webster’s effort had cancelled out Greg Johnstone’s opener.

But, two minutes into injury time, George Davies struck for Euxton to leave Poulton with nothing.

Blackpool Wren Rovers also tasted defeat, as they went down 2-0 away to Haslingden St Marys. Lewis Hanley bagged both goals.

Despite the defeats, Wren Rovers remain in fifth place in the Premier Division and Poulton are a place higher.

Thornton Cleveleys remain top of the table despite their fixture away to Whitehaven being postponed.

In division one, Lytham Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at Crooklands Casuals.

Goals in either half from Dave Mansergh gave the hosts a two-goal lead, only for Tom Pickervance to pull one back for Lytham.

Kieran Clark added a third one minute from time to seal the three points for Crooklands.

Wyre Villa remain rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering a 6-0 defeat at home to Eagley.

Their goals came from Danny Holroyd, Simon Neary, Jacob Greenhalgh, Zac Clark, Jordan Hibbert and Bailey Wallace.

The Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy second round picked two of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance favourites together in Eleven Sports Media and Additions.

The game lived up to expectations with a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Tyler Atack, Joe Higgins and Will Robinson scored for Eleven Sports Media with Billy Dollin, Ash Robinson and Dan Stoney doing likewise for Additions.

However, Eleven Sports Media won 4-2 on penalties.

Current champions Ma Kelly’s Showboat beat Blackburn outfit Longshaw 3-2 with Brett Dawson scoring the winner with almost the last kick of the ball; Martin Baird and Ryan Vaughan had scored earlier.

Another all-BFSFA tie saw Westview beat Anchorsholme 4-1 courtesy of goals from Daniel Warren (3) and Alex Foster with Jack Shields replying.

New Albert also had to rely on penalties against Sir Tom Finney FC as Lee Grundy and Luke Noble’s goals saw them draw 2-2 before progressing 7-6 on penalties.

Fylde Rangers lost 8-1 to Worden Rangers with Declan Fullard scoring.

In the Premier division station, Lytham beat Great Eccleston 2-1 with Ben McKay scoring twice and David Mendonca replying.

21st Century Windows edged out Appletree Finance by the same score thanks to goals from Daniel Brown and Will Stafford.

In division one, Martin Ireland scored a hat trick to help his team, Excelsior, beat FC Kingsfield 5-4.

Kyle Barlow and Cory Sellers also scored with Aran Bottomley (2), Tom Woodland and Michael Rose on target for Kingsfield.

In division two, Layton Seniors kept their unblemished league record intact with a 4-2 win at Little Black Pug with goals from Alex Ryder (2), Charlie Poskitt and Joel Watson.

Ryan Wellings and Adam Fishwick scored the consolation goals.

The Mount are hot on Layton’s toes as an Ash Bird hat-trick set them on their way to a 6-1 win against Marshall Court.

Ryan Willetts, Kieran Hindle and Callum Hitchon also scored while Jake Whittaker replied.

Kirkham Town picked up their first points of the season with a 3-2 win over the Bloomfield.

Will McCoey (2) and Leyton Davies scored their goals with Adam Hawke and Joey Crookall netting for the Bloomfield.

Matty Griffin (2), Jack Pope (2) and Kieran Murphy gave Blackpool Elite their second win in a row after pipping Highlands by the odd goal in nine.

Rowan Cooke, Jacob Wharrie, Jordan Brailsford and Chris Jackson scored Highlands’ goals.

Anchorsholme dropped more points with a 1-1 draw against Newman College.

Leading 1-0 late into the second half against 10 men thanks to a Luke Robinson goal, Anchorsholme saw Chris Daws and a Newman player involved in handbags.

Both were sent off, along with another Newman player for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the referee.

Although it was 10 men against eight for the last 15 minutes, Newman managed to equalise after a cross was spilled.

The reserves won 4-2 at Appley Bridge thansk toJordan Bullen, Kristian Rapley, Reece Linley and Callum Musgrove.