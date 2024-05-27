Non-leaguers seal move for former Wrexham, Leeds and Bradford defender

AFC Fylde have signed Bryce Hosannah on a permanent deal. Picture: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde have announced the signing of full-back Bryce Hosannah on a permanent deal.

Returning to the club following a strong spell last season, the defender joins the Coasters as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Wrexham.

The pacey and versatile Hosannah began his career at Crystal Palace, before moving to Leeds United in 2017. He played regularly for Leeds’ under-23s and spent time out on loan at Bradford City before his move to Wrexham.

Hosannah was the last of the 10 signings made by Phil Parkinson during the 2021 summer transfer wndow. He made 38 appearances for the newly-promoted League One side.

Fylde worked incredibly hard to get this deal over the line and are aware of the capabilities that the player can bring to the squad. Boss Chris Beech said: ‘Bryce has been brilliant for us, he’s a great lad, with personality, who’s a really good football player too. I have no doubt he’ll add great competition to the current squad.

‘He adds great strength to our defensive capabilities and showed that as he excelled in matches last season. He really suits our style of play. The squad always evolves, but it’s important to have some continuity, Bryce brings this to us.

‘We always defend as a team, and one thing I want our side to improve on is transitions and game management, Bryce definitely makes us stronger in that. The bottom line is I am delighted that he has signed!’

After putting pen to paper, Hosannah said: ‘I’m feeling very positive about the move and the upcoming season. When I joined the club half-way through last season, the club weren’t in the best place, but I quickly found my feet and started to focus on getting the Coasters out of the trouble we were in.

‘I’m really hoping that I can continue to improve on a personal level and us also as a team. We were on an upward trajectory at the end of last season and I want nothing more than to continue that.’