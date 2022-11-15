Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is among the bookies’ favourites to become the next Wigan Athletic manager.
The 44-year-old, who left The Seasiders in the summer, is included on the list to takeover the top job at the DW Stadium alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche.
Here are some of the favourites (odds correct as of 12.30pm, October 15, 2022):
1. Duncan Ferguson- 6/4
Former Newcastle and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has been linked with the role at Wigan. The 50-year-old was the Toffees interim boss briefly in 2019, and also worked under Carlo Ancelotti at the club.
Photo: Andrew Powell
2. Steven Gerrard- 3/1
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked with the job at the DW Stadium. The 42-year-old guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership in 2021, but things didn't work out in his recent role with Aston Villa.
Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Shaun Maloney- 5/1
Shaun Maloney enjoyed success with Wigan during his playing career, winning the 2013 FA Cup. As a coach he has managed Hibernian and worked alongside Roberto Martinez with Belgium.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Neil Critchley- 6/1
Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley left Bloomfield Road in the summer to join Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Villa. He left alongside the Liverpool manager a few weeks ago, and could be set to make a return to management.
Photo: James Gill