Steven Gerrard and Neil Critchley are among the favourites for the Wigan job (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley among the bookies' candidates to be the next Wigan Athletic manager

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is among the bookies’ favourites to become the next Wigan Athletic manager.

By Amos Wynn
34 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 1:00pm

The 44-year-old, who left The Seasiders in the summer, is included on the list to takeover the top job at the DW Stadium alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Here are some of the favourites (odds correct as of 12.30pm, October 15, 2022):

1. Duncan Ferguson- 6/4

Former Newcastle and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has been linked with the role at Wigan. The 50-year-old was the Toffees interim boss briefly in 2019, and also worked under Carlo Ancelotti at the club.

2. Steven Gerrard- 3/1

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been heavily linked with the job at the DW Stadium. The 42-year-old guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership in 2021, but things didn't work out in his recent role with Aston Villa.

3. Shaun Maloney- 5/1

Shaun Maloney enjoyed success with Wigan during his playing career, winning the 2013 FA Cup. As a coach he has managed Hibernian and worked alongside Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

4. Neil Critchley- 6/1

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley left Bloomfield Road in the summer to join Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Villa. He left alongside the Liverpool manager a few weeks ago, and could be set to make a return to management.

