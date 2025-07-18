Lionesses of Fleetwood also targeting a European dream
The Under-11 Lionesses girls' team at Fleetwood Town FC Juniors defied the heat to complete a triathlon and raise money for a football trip of a lifetime.
Team manager Arfhan Rasheed and his players aim to fund a visit to Spain for one of the world's top international tournaments, the Barcelona Girls' Cup, in 2027.
The Poulton and District Primary League team's latest fundraising event was a successful triathlon, involving a swim in YMCA Fleetwood pool, immediately followed by a five-mile cycle ride to Anchorsholme beach carpark and a 1.5-mile run to Bispham, where a well-earned ice cream awaited them at the finishing point – Manfredi's on Red Bank Road.
The Barcelona Girls Cup is a world-renowned international tournament, played annually on full-sized pitches and contested by 80 teams.
Arfhan told The Gazette: “I previously took a boys’ team, Poulton FC, to Barcelona so I know what a fantastic experience it would be for this team in 2027.
"It's an incredible memory event and a once-in-a-lifetime experience on and off the field.”
The immediate goal to raise £1,000 from the triathlon has already been exceeded, though Arfhan added: “We'll need to raise around £18,000 to take the team to Barcelona in 2027, but I’ve done it before and I’m determined to help this team go too."
Donations are welcome now at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/arf-rasheed?utm_term=Ydp87NVJb&utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL