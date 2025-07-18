Lionesses of Fleetwood also targeting a European dream

By Andy Moore
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
While England's Lionesses remain on course to retain their Euro crown, the Fleetwood version are doing all they can to realise a dream European journey of their own.

The Under-11 Lionesses girls' team at Fleetwood Town FC Juniors defied the heat to complete a triathlon and raise money for a football trip of a lifetime.

​Team manager Arfhan Rasheed and his players aim to fund a visit to Spain for one of the world's top international tournaments, the Barcelona Girls' Cup, in 2027.

The Poulton and District Primary League team's latest fundraising event was a successful triathlon, involving a swim in YMCA Fleetwood pool, immediately followed by a five-mile cycle ride to Anchorsholme beach carpark and a 1.5-mile run to Bispham, where a well-earned ice cream awaited them at the finishing point – Manfredi's on Red Bank Road.

The Fleetwood Town Under-11 Lionesses pause for a photocall during their fundraising triathlonplaceholder image
The Fleetwood Town Under-11 Lionesses pause for a photocall during their fundraising triathlon

The Barcelona Girls Cup is a world-renowned international tournament, played annually on full-sized pitches and contested by 80 teams.

Arfhan told The Gazette: “I previously took a boys’ team, Poulton FC, to Barcelona so I know what a fantastic experience it would be for this team in 2027.

"It's an incredible memory event and a once-in-a-lifetime experience on and off the field.”

​The immediate goal to raise £1,000 from the triathlon has already been exceeded, though Arfhan added: “We'll need to raise around £18,000 to take the team to Barcelona in 2027, but I’ve done it before and I’m determined to help this team go too."

Donations are welcome now at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/arf-rasheed?utm_term=Ydp87NVJb&utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL

