Blackpool are battling for promotion to the Championship right now and are trying to assemble a squad that is capable of getting out of the division.

Out of the teams relegated last season, they're the team that are performing the best. Reading have been hit with points deductions and this week were warned by the EFL that if there are any more pitch invasions they could receive more penalties. Wigan Athletic have recovered but they're still someway off of Blackpool, and so out of the three it is the Seasiders that are the best bet of bouncing back at the first opportunity.

Neil Critchley's side are currently eighth in the league standings and four points off of Oxford United who hold the sixth and final play-off spot. This weekend Blackpool have managerless Charlton Athletic and it's a good chance to narrow the gap.

We're also a few days away from the transfer window closing, and there's been a fair few outgoings. Kenny Dougall left this week as his saga was brought to an end, and now he'll be playing in Thailand. Hayden Coulson is the only arrival to Bloomfield Road, but there could always be some movement in the final few days.

Critchley is someone that likes to have a clear transfer plan, and one thing to consider for targets is their contract status. Several players are out of contract in the summer and are gambling on what division they will be in next year.