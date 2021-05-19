League One update: Blackpool play-off rivals Lincoln and Sunderland boost squads for semi-final
Lee Johnson has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final first leg at Lincoln City tonight.
England Under-21 keeper Josef Bursik could be in the Lincoln side after a shock loan switch from Stoke City.
A training ground injury to regular keeper Alex Palmer prompted the Imps to make a controversial move which is within the rules.
West Brom loanee Palmer, who has missed just two of Lincoln's' 58 games this season, is ruled out with a head injury but could return for Saturday's second leg if he passes a concussion assessment.
League One champions Hull City could see keeper George Long join Millwall.
The Lions have been in the hunt for a keeper to compete with Bart Bialkowski and are strongly linked to Long.
Winger Alan Judge has been linked with several League One clubs since his release by Ipswich Town, with Gillingham particularly interested.
The 32-year-old had scored eight goals in 91 appearances over three seasons at Portman Road.
Having missed out on the play-offs, Portsmouth could sell star players this summer to fund their recruitment plans.
Boss Danny Cowley admits 'everyone has a price' and his words are likely to draw attention to prize asset Ronan Curtis,
