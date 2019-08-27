League One to run with 23 clubs as Bury FC are expelled from the EFL, plus latest on Bolton Wanderers

Bury have been expelled from the English Football League after a day of high drama that will almost certainly result in the 134-year-old club being liquidated.

Shakers owner Steve Dale had been given until 5pm on Tuesday to come up with a plan for paying the club's debts and funding them going forward or sell them to someone who can.

It had been hoped that C&N Sporting Risk would be the answer but the London-based firm pulled out of the deal 90 minutes before the deadline, citing concerns over the club's confusing debt structure.

And then, just when all hope seemed lost, Dale claimed he had received three new bids for the club, prompting fans, politicians and pundits to call for more time to explore these options.

But shortly after 11pm, the league revealed its verdict.

In a statement, it said: "The EFL board met earlier this evening and, after a long and detailed discussion, determined that Bury FC's membership of the English Football League be withdrawn after the deadline passed at 5pm today (Tuesday 27 August) without a successful resolution."

League One will now run with 23 clubs and only three sides will be relegated.

The administrators at Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, have been given 14 days to either sell the club or prove they can fund them for the rest of the season.

The EFL said: "Despite further exchanges with the administrators over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend, and right up until today's deadline of 5pm, a resolution to ongoing impasse in negotiations regarding a completion of sale at Bolton Wanderers has not yet been found.

"The EFL board has therefore taken the decision to lift the suspension on the notice of withdrawal, which was issued as per the EFL's insolvency policy when the club entered administration in May 2019.

"As per the league's articles of association, this will now give the club 14 days (11.59pm on 12 September, 2019) to meet all outstanding requirements of the league's insolvency policy or its membership in the EFL will be withdrawn."