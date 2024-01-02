Here’s how the Sky Bet League One team of the week shapes up for New Year's Day.

Blackpool began the New Year with a bang as they won 2-0 against Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road. Oliver Casey opened the scoring in the first-half and then in the second minute of stoppage time CJ Hamilton scored to secure the victory.

The Seasiders had endured a difficult festive period after losing to Burton Albion and Port Vale, but that victory against the Imps was the perfect response. Blackpool remain eighth but are just four points off of the play-offs.

Elsewhere in League One, there was a five-goal thriller at Pride Park as Peterborough United beat Derby County 3-2 with Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones all on target. Bolton Wanderers claimed a narrow win over Burton Albion whilst league leaders Portsmouth got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage at Fratton Park. Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol Rovers resulted in a 3-2 win for the Chairboys who won despite having Josh Scowen sent off in the 62nd minute.

It's a brief break now for league action Neil Critchley's side now have an FA Cup tie away at Nottingham Forest to look forward to. Several players will go into the game however high on confidence, and have rightfully so been recognised for their displays.