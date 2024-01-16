League One team of the week dominated by Blackpool, Oxford United, Derby and Leyton Orient
Here's how the Sky Bet League One team of the week shapes up for the weekend of January 12-15.
Blackpool continued their good start to the New Year as they beat Exeter City 2-0 at Bloomfield Road on the weekend.
Albie Morgan scored a brace with his goals coming late in the first-half and early in the second period with the Grecians failing to issue a response. The Seasiders showed no sign of being distracted by their FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and are taking it every game at a time.
Blackpool's win over Exeter didn't move them up in the table but they are just four points off of the play-offs as they continue to be in the mix.
Elsewhere in League One, former Blackpool striker Martin Paterson had a losing start as Burton Albion manager as Conor Hourihane scored a 93rd minute winner for Derby County on Monday night.
Reading's game against Port Vale was abandoned because of a pitch invasion as Royals fans protested against their owner Dai Yongge. Peterborough United won against Charlton Athletic and there was a narrow win for Barnsley over Bristol Rovers. Stevenage narrowly beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 whilst Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City could not be separated as they drew 1-1.
League leaders Portsmouth continued to stumble as they lost 3-0 at Fratton Park to Leyton Orient whilst Oxford Unied beat Carlisle Unied 3-1 and Cambridge United beat Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town 2-1. It was a week in which several players put on some brilliant individual performances and now they have been recognised for their efforts.
Thanks to WhoScored, which helps the EFL decide their weekly, monthly, and seasonal awards, we can look at the Team of the Week. It includes a Blackpool player as well as stars from Leyton Orient, Oxford United, Stevenage, Northampton Town, Derby County, Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient.