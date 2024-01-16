Here's how the Sky Bet League One team of the week shapes up for the weekend of January 12-15.

Blackpool continued their good start to the New Year as they beat Exeter City 2-0 at Bloomfield Road on the weekend.

Albie Morgan scored a brace with his goals coming late in the first-half and early in the second period with the Grecians failing to issue a response. The Seasiders showed no sign of being distracted by their FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and are taking it every game at a time.

Blackpool's win over Exeter didn't move them up in the table but they are just four points off of the play-offs as they continue to be in the mix.

Elsewhere in League One, former Blackpool striker Martin Paterson had a losing start as Burton Albion manager as Conor Hourihane scored a 93rd minute winner for Derby County on Monday night.

Reading's game against Port Vale was abandoned because of a pitch invasion as Royals fans protested against their owner Dai Yongge. Peterborough United won against Charlton Athletic and there was a narrow win for Barnsley over Bristol Rovers. Stevenage narrowly beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 whilst Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City could not be separated as they drew 1-1.

League leaders Portsmouth continued to stumble as they lost 3-0 at Fratton Park to Leyton Orient whilst Oxford Unied beat Carlisle Unied 3-1 and Cambridge United beat Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town 2-1. It was a week in which several players put on some brilliant individual performances and now they have been recognised for their efforts.