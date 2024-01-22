The League One team of the week has been revealed for January 20th - and there’s representation from Blackpool.

It was a cagey weekend of League One action - with eight teams not being in action because of the cold and icy conditions.

There were four postponements over the course of the weekend. Oxford United versus Northampton, Cheltenham Town against Carlisle, Port Vale's match with Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage's game with Barnsley were all called off because of the conditions.

Only one game was decided by more than one goal and that was Burton Albion's 2-0 win against Charlton Athletic. The other games in the division were either decided by one goal or a draw. Blackpool beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 as they raced in to a two goal lead through CJ Hamilton and Karamoko Dembele but Chris Martin pulled one back.

Elsewhere in the division, Portsmouth got back to winning ways as they defeat Fleetwood Town. Leyton Orient won 1-0 against promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers, as well as Wigan Athletic beating troubled club Reading 1-0 whilst Peterborough United cost Matt Taylor his job by defeating his Shrewsbury Town side 2-1 at London Road.

Lincoln City and Derby County could not be separated as they drew 0-0 at Sincil Bank whilst Exeter City's game against Cambridge United at St James' Park was goalless too. Only 11 goals were scored in the games that were played.