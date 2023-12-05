The 2023/24 League One season is at the 20-game stage, and after three more matches we'll be at the half-way point of the campaign. Blackpool are currently eighth, and are outside of the play-offs by three points, though sixth-placed Derby County do have two games in hand over their rivals.

The Tangerines are expected to be in the promotion picture come the end of the season given they were one of three teams relegated from the Championship and so far out of them, Reading and Wigan Athletic, they have peformed the strongest. Portsmouth lead the way on 42 points and have lost just once all season, and that came at Fratton Park when they were handed a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of the Tangerines.

A managerial change at Oxford United saw Des Buckingham replace Liam Manning who joined Bristol City and having fail to win in their last two, they've been overtaken by Bolton Wanderers who are the in-form team in the division. Stevenage are the surprise package, having been promoted from League Two last year and are in fifth, however Steve Evans is being headhunted by Rotherham United, whilst Peterborough United despite going in a different direction with a younger squad, occupy fifth spot.

Football is a team game, but there's obviously some talented individuals on show in the third tier of English football. It's a league that is a platform for many young players, where there is a question asked whether they're ready for the step up for the Championship. Alfie May leads the top scorers charts with 14 goals in 17 games, however he is a surprise exclusion from the Team of the Season so far, as well as Blackpool's CJ Hamilton who has the same amount of assists as Peterborough's Kwame Poku.