League One roundup: Oxford looking to Liverpool for inspiration ahead of Blackpool game and Lincoln get keeper boost

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.

Oxford must overturn a three goal deficit as Ellis Simms, twice, and Ollie Turton scored to give the Tangerines the lead.

United boss Karl Robinson was in Istanbul as the Red came from three down in the second half to draw level, take the game to penalties and with the Champions League.

“That was 3-0 with 45 minutes left against arguably the best team in the world,” he said.

“These were the greatest players in the world and there have been so many games in the past where teams have achieved this.

“We live in hope and that’s all you can ever do. There’s a chance, and this is why nothing compares to live sport.

“There’s an opportunity for these players to rewrite the record books at a football club. This is their chance at Oxford United.”

Lincoln City have been given a boost in their play-off semi final second leg as they welcome back regular goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

The on-loan stopper from West Bromwich Albion missed the 2-0 win over Sunderland in the first leg and Joe Bursik was brought in from Stoke City on an emergency seven day loan.

Palmer is now set to add to his staggering 55 games so far this season as the Imps look to seal their spot at Wembley.

Ryan Lowe is confident two of his key men will stay at Plymouth Argyle this summer.

Danny Mayor and Conor Grant see their contracts expire this summer and Lowe is set to have face-to-face talks with both players.

Mayor followed Lowe from Bury to Home Park three seasons ago, with his boss not expecting him to leave to a League One rival.

Should a Championship offer come in for his no.10 however he would not stand in his way.