League One roundup: Luton Town keen on Portsmouth defender whilst Peterborough United may be raided

Siriki Dembele in action for Peterborough United this season.

Pompey have resigned themselves to losing all 11 of their out of contract players this summer, despite offering four new deals out - of which Whatmough is included.

Luton Town have been linked with the 24-year-old with Nathan Jones keen to build on last season's mid table finish in the second tier.

Peterborough United could lose two of their best performers from last season in League One.

Former Scotland international thinks that Siriki Dembele would be an 'unbelievable' signing for Celtic if they were able to get a deal done for one of the third tier's stars of last season.

Champions Rangers are also being linked with the Posh forward, who has 12 months left on his current contract at London Road.

Dembele's teammate Jonson Clarke-Harris is also a wanted man from the Ibrox giants, but they're not the only ones.

Sunderland have been linked, as have Championship sides Swansea City, Cardiff City and Premier League Sheffield United.

Posh's director of football Barry Fry admits sales may have to be agreed to "offset losses" and their 33-goal striker will be much sought after.

Michael Appleton has spoken about how Sir Alex Ferguson changed his coaching career through his classic 'hairdryer' treatment.

Appleton had taken on a couple of ill-fated top jobs with complicated board structures or uncertainty at the clubs.

Those included Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth - with Ferguson feeling that Appleton wasn't doing his due diligence before accepting the positions.

Ferguson reached out to his former player to give him some advice and to encourage to pick his roles more carefully, he's since won promotion with Oxford Untied, reached two EFL Trophy finals and has a play-off final to look forward to at the weekend.