League One roundup: Ipswich Town target three Sunderland men, Lincoln fans all happy

Charlie Wyke in action for Sunderland.

The highest profile name of those targets is that of Charlie Wyke, who netted 31 times this season, is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Black Cats have opened contract talks with the towering forward in an attempt to keep him at the club.

One man who can leave the club however is Max Power, a former charge of Cook whilst at Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Power has been released by the North East club after playing 55 times and skippering the side, before losing out to Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi final.

Josh Hawkes is the third man of interest to the Tractor Boys, though he has only made one senior appearance for Sunderland.

The 22-year-old forward scored 13 times in 19 starts for the Black Cats U23s side this season, the highest total in Premier League 2 Division 2.

Hawkes still has 12 months left on his contract, unlike his two teammates, but is rumoured to be keen on a move to ensure a route into a first team.

After defeating Sunderland in the play-off semi final to book a place at Wembley, Lincoln fans will all be happy to have been given a ticket for the showpiece event.

Every season ticket holder that entered the ballot to follow the Imps to capital have been successful in receiving their ticket.

Their full allocation of 3,879 has also sold out.

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the signing of Matthew Pennington on a free transfer from Everton.

The 25-year-old defender has spent the last few seasons on loan away from Goodison Park and bid farewell to the club on Twitter.

He was quickly snapped up by the Shrews having spend the 2020/21 season on loan there.

Pennington made 20 appearances in a six month loan spell at the Meadow, scoring twice, before ending his 15 year association with the Toffees.

Peterborough United are set to agree a new deal for goalkeeper Chris Pym.

The stopper joined the Posh from Exeter City in 2019 and the 26-year-old played 40 times as Darren Ferguson's men secured second spot and promotion from League One.

Accrington Stanley's Mark Hughes has joined Bristol Rovers on a free transfer, alongside former Fleetwood Town men Paul Coutts and Sam Finley.

The trio join up with former Fleetwood boss Joey Barton at the Gas, with Finley hailing the former Newcastle midfielder as the best manager he has worked with.