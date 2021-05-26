League One roundup: Former Chelsea man on the move and Wigan's old boss gets new role

QPR defender Todd Kane could be on the move to League One.

Although the defender has 12 months left on his deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Kane seems to be available and has plenty of suitors in League One.

Portsmouth, Sunderland and Charlton Athletic are all interested in the 27-year-old who has also played for Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers, as well as having a spell abroad.

Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest have been put on alert today as Joe Pigott has confirmed he will be leaving AFC Wimbledon this summer.

The 27-year-old striker netted 22 times for the League One strugglers this season and can leave on a free.

He's notched 54 times in 157 games since joining Wimbledon form Maidstone four years ago.

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is on the radar of his hometown club Cambridge United.

The U's have just secured promotion from League Two and are set to play against the Tractor Boys, who are going through plenty of change.

Bishop's contract was extended by a year due to a clause based on appearances but it is believed that Paul Cook has told the 24-year-old, who has been at Portman Road since U8 level, that he can leave.

Ross County have confirmed former Wigan Athletic boss Malky Mackay as their new manager.

Mackay's last role as a manager was with the Latics, where he lasted five months.

He has also been in charge of Cardiff City and Watford, but since has been a part of the Scottish FA.

Charlie Wyke has entered contract talks with Sunderland despite interest from Celtic.

The 30-goal man is available on a free this summer but the former Bradford hitman could be set to stay in the North East.