League One roundup: 4 Portsmouth players won't sign on and former Fleetwood man linked with Nottingham Forest move

Kyle Dempsey (left) in action for Gillingham.

Danny Cowley was set to overall his squad after another disappointing season for Pompey in which they have remained in League One, and failed to make the play-offs.

There were 11 players whose contracts were due to expire this summer and Cowley offered new deals to four.

Jack Whatmough, Ben Close, Ryan Williams and Tom Naylor were all offered terms to stay on at the club but now it seems that Pompey have moved on from them.

They may still remain at Fratton Park, though their offers are on reduced wages, but for now both parties are looking at other options.

Former Fleetwood Town midfielder and current Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey has been linked with a jump up to the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

Dempsey joined the Gills on a free after leaving Town at the start of last season.

Vadaine Oliver is also being linked with a move away from Steve Evans side but the 58-year-old is keen to keep his top players.

He said: "I hope we can keep all of the players. “Vadaine, people like that, I hope they will all be there, we can’t lose the players we have lost and then sell others, that would make it almost impossible."

Ipswich Town favourite Cole Skuse seems to have secure a new club, but will dropping down a division.

The 35-year-old has spent the last eight season with the Tractor Boys, making almost 300 appearances for the club but this summer will depart Portman Road.

Colchester have also been linked with Skuse's teammate Freddie Sears. The 31-year-old striker has spent six season at Ipswich having joined from the U's.

Sunderland have been linked with St Johnstone's Guy Melamed, with the striker admitting there has been interest in him from League One.

The Israeli is a modern day legend for the Scottish side, as they have just completed a historic cup double.

The 28-year-old hasn't ruled out a return to his homeland either but has hinted at wanting to continue plying his trade abroad.